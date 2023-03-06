Baby police steal show at 66th Independence Day parade in Accra

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

The baby police of Bright Brain Academy won the hearts of spectators at the 66th Independence Day parade at the Tema Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.



The squad between the ages of 8 and 12 gave a spectacular match pass to the admiration of the dignitaries and citizens who trooped the Tema stadium for the 66th Regional Independence Day celebration.



The 66th Regional Independence Day parade was commemorated at the Tema Stadium and superintended by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



Wielding makeshift rifles with much precision and professionalism, the Baby police squad matched to win the special award during the awards presentation ceremony.



The instructor of the squad Mr. Prince Kojo Mante although happy about the beautiful display by the squad explained it wasn’t easy teaching them.



He also added that the Baby police won the 65th District Independence Day parade at Ashaiman last year and hence, represented the whole of Ashaiman during the regional parade.



The event had in attendance the MP for Okaikwei South Constituency, Dakoa Newman, the just appointed Managing Director of VALCO, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, all the representatives of the 25 MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region and other dignitaries.



