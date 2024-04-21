BREAKING: Gospel musician KODA is dead - Reports

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News just coming in is that Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as “KODA,” has reportedly passed on.



The confirmation is said to have been given by a source close to the family.



According to Metro TV Ghana, he passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning after battling with a short illness.



Further details by attractivemustapha.com say that the award-winning, talented artist had been battling kidney disease for an extended period.



"KODA, celebrated for his uplifting melodies and soulful compositions, has left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene. With hits like ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso’ to his credit, his music resonated deeply with audiences, inspiring hope and faith," the report said.



Many tributes continue to flood social media platforms.



AE