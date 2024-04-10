BREAKING: Fire engulfs portions of Madina Market

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

A portion of the Madina main market in Accra is currently engulfed in a blazing inferno.



It is not known what the cause of the fire outbreak is, and the extent of damage is unclear. However, multiple reports indicate that the blaze is concentrated in the area behind the Las Pamas Restaurant.



It is also unclear if emergency services have responded to the scene. However, according to Selorm Branttie, Vice President of IMANI-Africa, efforts to douse the fire are proving difficult due to illegal structures blocking the way.



See some social media posts about the fire outbreak below:





JUST IN: A raging inferno has engulfed the Madina main market, behind Las Palmas, with fire blazing through the area. The extent of damage and the cause of the fire are not yet known. pic.twitter.com/ou4wR9VKlm — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 10, 2024

pic.twitter.com/wZFohBfLIK — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) April 10, 2024

pic.twitter.com/o8Lq1MsrMP — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) April 10, 2024

The fire has spread through the Las Palmas Area. More details shortly in the thread. pic.twitter.com/4j9RLuyhar — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) April 10, 2024

they don't have fire extinguishers??

A whole Madina market??

Such an embarrassment.

They must work on themselves first for God's sake! https://t.co/PV63DC9rqq — FayaLorrrd (@faya_lorrrd) April 10, 2024

This opinion is not based on NPP or NDC but if In 2024 as a country your markets are still burning,then we’ve failed as a country . Madina Market is on fire . Instead of wasting nation money on unnecessary things,they can just build a modern market with improved systems pic.twitter.com/aabqk0Vsqj — Voice of Ghana (@jeyjudee777) April 10, 2024

1. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained



2. The damage looks devastating very much



3. The fire service is yet to attend to the raging fire — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) April 10, 2024

There has been a fire ???? out break at Madina Market in La-Nkwantanang Madina municipality, where 70 shops have been destroyed….



Stay Tuned For Updates ‼️???? pic.twitter.com/VH8EODC2W2 — ₭.O.D (@_kodmatics) April 10, 2024

Madina market on fire? ???? pic.twitter.com/ygK9e0HnIv — Verbal Transformers (@Verbaltrans) April 10, 2024

