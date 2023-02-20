BIDEC awards Kwadwo Baah Agyemang at Black History Festival

Diasporia News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: BIDEC

The Bureau for International Exchanges and Commerce (BIDEC) over the weekend in the USA presented a meritorious award to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, chief executive officer (CEO) for the Ghana Digital Centres (GDCL).



Conferring the award, BIDEC said it was very intrigued and happy with the outstanding display of competence by the CEO of the GDCL in the digital space and his contribution and commitment to the Black History Festival celebration that was held in Columbus, Ohio.



It noted that during his short stint as CEO, Hon. Agyemang had spearheaded the Center's efforts to become a model in Africa and around the globe.



The Bureau also commended the GDCL for the vision it carries.



Earlier on at the event, the GDCL CEO used the platform to pitch for investors to come and invest in Ghanaian startups and innovations.



He noted that there are lots of talents in Ghana, stressing that the only way to curtail the employment deficit facing the country is to fund and raise entrepreneurs.



He encouraged other nations to learn from Ghana since the investments it is making in the area of digital space would eventually lead to the creation of massive jobs for its youth.



Accepting the award, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, CEO of GDCL thanked the Bureau for the honour.







He commended the organisation for taking keen interest in exposing Ghana to the rest of the world as an investment destination for digital transformation.



"I am humbled by this award and for me I believe the collective work and passion shown by management and staff at GDCL as well as the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has ensured this recognition", Hon Agyemang stressed.