BBC TB Joshua documentary: We all have our flaws; we are not perfect - Owusu-Bempah

Religion of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Leader and founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has said that he will not condemn the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua who is in the news for allegedly maltreating some of his church members.



According to him, though he did not like his style of operation as a man of God, he cannot utterly believe what the BBC documentary is also saying about him and the alleged atrocities he committed while he was alive.



The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released a three-part investigative documentary outlining alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua.



TB Joshua passed away on June 5, 2021.



As part of the investigation, the BBC interviewed at least 30 former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).



The three-part documentary exposed the covert lifestyle of the deceased SCOAN founder, detailing instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles.



Sources informed the BBC that although the church was aware of all the allegations, they never investigated them. They alleged that the sexual crimes spanned over two decades.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah explained that they are all not perfect.



"I have had my own encounters with the late man of God where his followers have insulted me about a revelation I put out there about the late man of God.



"Though I did not see him as a genuine man of God, I was not the one to condemn him, and we all have our flaws; we are not perfect," he said.



Watch video below:







