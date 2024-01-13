You are here: HomeNews2024 01 13Article 1912229

Religion of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Disclaimer

Source: peacefmonline.com

BBC TB Joshua Documentary: We all have our Flaws; we are not perfect - Prophet Owusu Bempah

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Leader and founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah play videoLeader and founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Leader and founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said that he will not condemn the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua who is in the news for allegedly maltreating some of his church members.

According to him, though he did not like his style of operation as a man of God, he cannot utterly believe what the BBC documentary is also saying about him and the alleged atrocities he committed while he was alive.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released a three-part investigative documentary outlining alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua.

TB Joshua passed away on June 5, 2021.

As part of the investigation, the BBC interviewed at least 30 former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The three-part documentary exposed the covert lifestyle of the deceased SCOAN founder, detailing instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles.

Sources informed the BBC that although the church was aware of all the allegations, they never investigated them. They alleged that the sexual crimes spanned over two decades.

But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah explained that they are all not perfect.

"I have had my own encounters with the late man of God where his followers have insulted me about a revelation I put out there about the late man of God.

"Though I did not see him as a genuine man of God, I was not the one to condemn him, and we all have our flaws; we are not perfect," he said.

Watch video below:



Sportsleading sports icon

Renowned broadcaster Daniel Kwaku Yeboah

It will take grace for Black Stars to win 2023 AFCON - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Businessleading business icon

The No.1 Osu Oxford street hotel and Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

I borrowed from the World Bank to finance No.1 Oxford Street Hotel – Cheddar

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Osebo the Zaraman and Firestick

Firestick threatens to slap Osebo the Zaraman for allegedly selling fake designer goods

Africaleading africa news icon

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

Russia to continue humanitarian supplies of grain, fertilizers to Africa - Deputy PM

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP flagbearer

Has the running mate of the NPP been anointed?