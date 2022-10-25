B/E: Residents call on government to fix Atebubu-Anyinofi road

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Residents of Mem, Watro, Seneso and Anyinofi in the Atebubu Amantin Municipality have called on the government through the assembly to help fix their deplorable road as it is negatively affecting the livelihood.



According to the residents, the road has been a major challenge to them over the years but nothing is being done about it by both passed and present governments stressing several appeals yielded no response. 'We are however once again calling on the government to fix our roads for us since the situation is getting worse each and everyday.



'It is worse during the raining season as it becomes muddy and dusty also during dry season making commuting between other communities very difficult especially for school children and market women. 'We need an intervention on the road'.



Some drivers who ply the road also spoke to this reporter and lamented about the poor nature of the road which is having negative affect on sales making it difficult to cater for their families. Because the road is bad, every week one has to visit the auto mechanic for repairs.



According to them a road leading to Agogo and other areas can serve as an alternative route for other vehicles when there is major traffic on the main road but due to the poor mature the drivers refused to detour, they prefer to join the traffic for fear of damaging their parts . They therefore pleaded with government especially the assembly to expedite action to fix the road to ease the burden of the travelling public from the areas mentioned above.



Assembly members for the following electoral areas, Watro , Mem, Seneso and Anyinofi, Owusu Tuah Samuel, Nimakohene Andrews, Kwame Daniel Njoma and Diana Adoma respectively pleaded with central government to help the assembly fix the roads for farmers in the area be able to transport their foodstuffs to market centres for sale.



"Our foodstuff remain in the bush because drivers failed to ply the roads for fear of damaging their vehicles.



According to them , their livelihood and that of their families have declined.



“Pregnant women always die road due to bad road. A journey that supposed to take 40 minutes now takes 3 to 4 hours before reach a destination”.



Chiefs of the affected communities also added their voices and appealed to the government to do something urgent about the road since it has now become a death trap.