Ayorkor Botchwey has NDC's support for Commonwealth top job – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced the National Democratic Congress' endorsement of Shirley Oyorkor Botchwey for her bid to become next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.
While congratulating Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister for her interest in the position and her subsequent nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ablakwa said the endorsement remains consistent with the NDC’s tradition of supporting Ghanaian candidates on the international level irrespective of political affiliations.
“I congratulate Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on her expression of interest and nomination as Ghana’s candidate for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.
“As our Flagbearer and Former President, H.E. John Mahama intimated at his Chatham House lecture last year, Hon. Botchwey can count on the full support of the NDC.
“Consistent with our longstanding national tradition of rallying behind Ghanaian candidates for international assignments regardless of partisan affiliation — my colleagues and I on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wish her success in October’s election. This is about our dearest Ghana, and our collective glory. Go make us proud, Hon. Minister,” the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote in an X post.
