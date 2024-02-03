Ayorkor Botchwey has NDC's support for Commonwealth top job – Ablakwa

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced the National Democratic Congress' endorsement of Shirley Oyorkor Botchwey for her bid to become next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.



While congratulating Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister for her interest in the position and her subsequent nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ablakwa said the endorsement remains consistent with the NDC’s tradition of supporting Ghanaian candidates on the international level irrespective of political affiliations.



“I congratulate Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on her expression of interest and nomination as Ghana’s candidate for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.



“As our Flagbearer and Former President, H.E. John Mahama intimated at his Chatham House lecture last year, Hon. Botchwey can count on the full support of the NDC.



“Consistent with our longstanding national tradition of rallying behind Ghanaian candidates for international assignments regardless of partisan affiliation — my colleagues and I on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wish her success in October’s election. This is about our dearest Ghana, and our collective glory. Go make us proud, Hon. Minister,” the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote in an X post.





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially nominated the minister as Ghana’s candidate for the role of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.This comes after the minister expressed her interest to contest for the position.The nomination, according to a statement by the ministry, is in line with the consensus among the Commonwealth member states that the next secretary general should come from Africa, after two consecutive terms of Baroness Patricia Scoland, a dual Dominican-British citizen.“A new Secretary-General of the 56-member organisation will be elected on October 22, 2024, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa to replace Baroness Patricia Scoland, a dual Dominican-British citizen whose second and final tenure expire t the end of 2024,” part of the statement read.The president in nominating the foreign affairs minister expressed confidence in her candidature.To him, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has the skills to lead the Commonwealth through cooperation and actions.“I have a strong confidence in Foreign Minister Botchwey to lead our aspiration for renewal and for building future-looking resilience and thriving economies, through community cooperation and action, as underscored at Kigali, Rwanda, during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM)”The foreign minister, the report added, received the endorsement of the African Union and the support of various regions of the Commonwealth, such as the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Asia.GA/SARA