General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ayebeng Memorial Kindergarten Block gets facelift

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has given the Ayebeng Memorial Kindergarten School located at Mamobi in Accra a facelift.



The facelift of the school included the refurbishment of the kindergarten classroom block, replacement of wooden windows, provision of chairs and tables for pupils, construction of a washroom, replacement of damaged roofing sheets, plastering of walls, among others.



At an event to hand over the refurbished structure, Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana Ms. Sandra Amarquaye said the company believed education was one of the greatest gifts it could give to the younger generation.



“For us as a company, our passion is not only to lighten the homes of people by providing reliable power but also to lighten the future of the younger generation by investing in their education,” she said.



The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Ozlem Ergun Ulueren commended Karpowership Ghana for the facelift.



She assured that Turkey would continue to render support to Ghana in the area of education.



Mrs. Ulueren disclosed that some pupils from the Ayebeng Memorial would have the opportunity to visit Turkey for the celebration of the World’s Children’s Day this year.



Headmaster of the Ayebeng Memorial Kindergarten School Solomon Adovor was grateful to the company for the gesture.



He said the outbreak of COVID-19 affected the school and was grateful that in a challenging year, Karpowership Ghana was able to take up the renovation project.



“This transformed building would serve a great purpose to the children in the community,” he noted.



Karpowership also donated some educational materials and COVID-19 safety items to the school as a way of welcoming the pupils back from their long break. “To ensure the pupils abide by the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols while in school, we came along with hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and tissue papers for them.,” Ms Sandra Amarquaye said.



Karpowership Ghana has since 2015 embarked on several projects, including payment of bursary for brilliant and needy students, refurbishment of Tema Municipal Library, refurbishment of the Tema Manhean JHS ICT laboratory, among others.