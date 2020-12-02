Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Ayawaso Central: NDC Parliamentary candidate promises sports infrastructure in the constituency

Abdul Rauf Tubazu, NDC Parliamentary Candidate

Abdul Rauf Tubazu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, has promised to provide more sporting infrastructures in the area when voted into office.



Speaking to the GNA Sports in an interview on Wednesday, he said, talents abound in the constituency and it would take adequate infrastructure to harness the talent to reach their potentials in their respective field.



He said, “One of the biggest challenges we have in this area is unemployment. There are many youth idle here and they love sports especially football. I intend to invest in infrastructure to unearth their sporting talents thereby preventing them from engaging in social vices such as robbery.



“Already we have provided them with footballs and jerseys to encourage them. My plan until the Covid-19 struck was to organized football competition among twelve electoral areas in the Constituency so we can unearth and nurture talents and build infrastructure for them,” he added.



The young versatile aspiring Member of Parliament added that, he would engage football administrators to supervise the competition to produce great footballers like the Abedi Peles’, Michael Essiens’, Sulley Muntaris’ for the country.



He stressed that, he could get scouts to monitor the players during a competition which can give the players contracts at the local and international front.



Mr. Tubazu said the sporting disciplines won’t be limited to only football but to the other sporting disciplines including boxing, basketball, explaining that “The infrastructures here won’t be only football, it cuts across the other sporting disciplines. We can establish some centres in the constituency for boxing so we can train professional boxers in the Ayawaso Central”.



He said; “we have playing fields here but when it comes to the other sports, nothing exists. When we come, we will secure the available fields and find lands to construct infrastructures so the other disciplines will also benefit.”

