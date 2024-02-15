Awutu Akomatom: NPP, NDC supporters clash over bridge construction

Regional News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed in the Awutu Senya West constituency over the construction of a bridge at the Awutu Akomatom community.



The NPP's constituency chairman, Paul Aidoo, stated that residents requested the bridge during a visit by the NPP's parliamentary candidate, Eugene Arhin.



Conversely, the NDC claimed they had engaged with the community and their MP, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, had committed to starting construction with cement donations.



Tensions rose when supporters of both parties attempted to commence construction, prompting police intervention to prevent escalation.



NPP supporters questioned why the MP, Gizella Tetteh, had not fulfilled promises earlier, while NDC supporters highlighted her recent engagement with the community and cement donations for the project.