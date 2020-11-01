Politics of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Avoid voting ‘Skirt-and-blouse’ – Ursula

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has asked supporters and sympathisers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to avoid voting ‘skirt-and-blouse’.



Instead, she asked the people to vote massively for both NPP’s parliamentary candidate and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain the ruling party.



According to her, the kind of support given to President Akufo-Addo should be extended to the party’s NPP Members in Parliament to enable them to push the party’s agenda in Parliament by way of passage and enacted of laws.



That, she also explained would help each constituency to equally receive its fair share of the “President’s nationwide impactful interventions”.



The Communications Minister made this known in an interview with Dero FM in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region on October 28 during her visit to the area.



The visit forms part of the party’s intensive campaign duties to secure another victory in the December 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.



Skirt and Blouse



‘Skirt and blouse’ voting is a voting pattern where the electorate choose to vote for different candidates in the presidential and parliamentary elections.



Courtesy call



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful led the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North consistency, Charles Konadu Yiadom and the Bono-East NPP Regional Women’s Organiser, Sophia Afriyie Danso to pay a courtesy call on the Queen mother of Nkoranza Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Duda Kani and Santaahemaa for Nkwabeng, Nana Ama Pokuah to assure them of NPP’s commitment to work hard again for all Ghanaians when voted into office for four more years.



The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North consistency, Charles Konadu Yiadom said his constituency has tasted the good works of the NPP in three and half years, hence the need to retain the NPP to continue with the good works.



He pleaded to the people of Nkwabeng to support and vote massively to enable the party to win more votes to retain power.



Call for Peace



The Queen mother of Nkoranza Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Duda Kani also urged the members of the NPP to unite and preach the good works of the ruling party to Ghanaians.



This, she said would prevent violence and enable the party to win more votes.



The Santaahemaa for Nkwabeng, Nana Ama Pokuah also commended the government for the developmental projects in his constituency since 2016.



She said the developments in their constituency has given them confidence to vote massively for the NPP in the upcoming election.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.