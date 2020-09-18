Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Avoid skirt and blouse voting - Akufo-Addo pleads with Bono Region

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pleaded with Ghanaians not to engage in skirt and blouse voting pattern in the 2020 elections.



According to him, as they continue to clamor for him to be retained for the next four years, a similar gesture should be extended to the New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament.



The President who was speaking to the people of the Bono Region in his recent visit to the area said I need people I can work with when I am elected for the second term. Since I cannot do it alone, there is the need for you to ensure that I have a strong majority to assist me in Parliament.”



The President said it is glaring that he has been able to fulfill his promises to the people of Ghana and will need another four years to do more for Ghana.



“It is because of this that I now have the courage to appear before you to ask for another mandate,” he said, adding that “there is the need for you to vote in one way, it is the elephant for the presidency and an elephant majority in Parliament.”



He asked for peace to reign supreme as the country goes to the polls.

