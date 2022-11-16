Avoid being overly destructive - Opare Addo replies Brogya Gyenfi, sets records straight

Politics of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, has called on the former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Brogya Gyenfi, to eschew his destructive posture towards the party.



This call comes on the back of Brogya Gyenfi’s recent attacks on George Opare Addo, affectionately called Pablo, accusing him of working against the tertiary wing of the NDC, TEIN.



In a presser, Brogya Gyenfi also alleged that George Opare Addo had prevented executives of the TEIN from taking part in the just-ended regional conference of the party.



Reacting to these allegations, Opare Addo maintained that due processes were followed in ensuring TEIN presidents and women’s commissioners participated in the elections.



This, he added, was in accordance with the directive of the Functional Executive Council of the party.



Moreover, aspirants at the regional conference levels, per the party’s electoral guidelines, have the right to challenge any delegates list, he added.



"For the avoidance of doubt, TEIN Chapters have been duly recognized and given the opportunity to exercise their franchise at the party’s 2022 Conferences at all levels. It is unfortunate that some of the people who seek to lead the Youth Wing are as much uninformed and bankrupt on the running of TEIN under the Youth Wing.



"It does not lie within the ambit of the National Youth Organizer to decide whether specific TEIN Chapters vote at the party’s delegates conference. It is a constitutional requirement and must be fulfilled," he said in a statement.



Opare Addo also explained that internal elections should be issue-based and constructive inputs should be made to ensure victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



The party is set to elect its national executives after successfully selecting a branch, constituency and regional leaders.



The national congress of the party will come off on December 17, 2022.



Read George Opare Addo's full statement below:



