Aviation Road roundabout at Adentan gets facelift

Regional News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: Beatrice Sowah, Contributor

Lions Clubs International, in collaboration with its partners, has officially commissioned the ‘Lions Circle’ in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The project involved the rehabilitation and landscaping of the 380sqm roundabout at the end of the Aviation Road in the community.



The roundabout has now been redeveloped with grass and ornamental plants, which serve the combined role of improving traffic visibility, improving the environment and beautifying the neighbourhood.



Members of the Adenta Mountain View Lions Club and the Accra Diamond Lions Club undertook the project in commemoration of World Earth Day, which is celebrated each year on April 22.



The Lions Club is the world’s largest service organisation, with over 1.4m members worldwide, and is dedicated to sustainably protecting and restoring the environment to improve the well-being of all communities.



Aba Mensima Ankrah, Chairperson for the Lions Environment Project Committee, explained that the project sought to bring together businesses interested in supporting sustainability.



She said: “This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet,’ so we called on companies that have partnered with us in the past to invest in our local community, and we are very excited about the outcome.”



The project received support from fully-owned Ghanaian businesses, each with ties to the community – technology firm, appsNmobile Solutions Ltd; Petrosol Ltd, an oil marketing company with over 120 service stations and agro-processing startup, Wood Mulch Co. Ghana Ltd.



The project was also backed by Emmanuel Sackey, Assemblyman for the Manmomo Electoral Area in Adentan.



David Mills, Head of Human Resources of Petrosol Ltd commended the Lions Club for the initiative, and for their diligence in managing and accounting for the funding provided to the organisation.



Richard Bansah, CEO of appsNmobile Solutions Ltd, thanked the Lions Club for its “continuous dedication to the community and underprivileged in society,” and promised to continue supporting the organization going forward.



Aba Mensima Ankrah also thanked the community for its support during the period of the project. She called on more businesses to seek out such causes that they could invest in to support the society at large, and make Ghana a better place.