Avatime-Dzogbefeme community hit by plague, residents cry for help

Regional News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Residents of Avatime -Dzogbefeme and its environs in the Ho West district of the Volta Region are battling with 'bitting midgets' which have emerged after the replacement of the grassland at the fringes of the community with forest vegetation.



In response to the national campaign against bush burning, the annual practice of bush burning in the area was stopped, and eventually the grassland which was the target of the annual bushfires disappeared.



As a result of this, some microscopic flies which look like dust particles emerged and have began biting the people.



According to the residents, the development was spreading very fast into neighboring communities but there has not been any consistent action by the health authorities or the district assembly to intervene since the onslaught.



Wendy Kudu, a journalist and resident of the area told this reporter that the insects descend on the residents mainly in the morning, late afternoons and in the evenings.



"Sometimes, these pests or insects bite throughout the day during cold weather - it's really traumatizing, sometimes you are stuck indoors all day unable to go about your daily activities especially when the weather is cold - you know this area is mostly cold and so you could imagine how irritating and traumatizing the situation is"', Wendy Kudu lamented.



Another resident, Gideon Sikatsey said "This insect bites, I don't know if it's a plague or something - but it started a couple of months now. We have sent several complaints to the district assembly and the health directorate to assist but to no avail - all relevant bodies we contacted seem to be glossing over the situation and so everyone is fighting for themselves and God for us all - it's really disturbing".



Avatime-Dzogbefeme is a predominantly farming community located in the Ho West District with a population of about 3,000 inhabitants.



This mountain cradle community borders Nyagbo and Tafi to the South-West and Saviefe to the South in the Vane Electoral Area.



Checks revealed that the residents are not only traumatized by the itchy skins and blisters the biting midgets inflict on them but the fear of the unknown.



They are scared of the long-term health implications of the insect bites - as some are speculating blindness, others are claiming all kinds of illnesses.



Currently, visitors to the enclave especially have a very tough time coping with the itchy bites.



Academic activities are gradually being affected as the development had given rise to absenteeism, causing many school children and some teachers to lock themselves up in their rooms until the sun is up in the day when the biting subsides.



Productivity is becoming low as the people cannot do a lot of things unless in hot weather.



Avatime Traditional Area, including Amedzofe and it's South - Western neighbour, Tafi - Atome are tourists site. Ho-west and Afadzato South Districts are likely to suffer revenue losses if the relevant authorities fail to control this menace.



A current debate going on is the abundant presence of an 'evergreen' tree in the area. Some residents have said that this vegetative tree, a new delicacy for goats and sheep is the source of the vicious insects.



Those with this assertion have proposed that these evergreen trees be destroyed completely and a ban placed on their use for fencing.



Others are of the view that there should be verifiable evidence that these trees are the scapegoat.



The proponents of the scientific approach have called on the University of Health and Allied Sciences, UHAS, in Ho to take a leading role in uncovering the source and finding the best way to control this pestilence.



The residents have also called on the Volta Regional Health Directorate to come to their aid by helping them fumigate their surroundings in the interim as long term solutions are found for the menace.



Meanwhile, Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Volta regional director of health services confirmed the development to the GNA.



"The regional directorate has been informed of these insect bites to the people of the area in question. Infact we are doing our best to address the situation - our disease control personnel both from the regional office and the Ho West district have been deployed to gather first-hand information on the happenings."



Senanu Djokoto added that samples of the insects have been collected and were currently being studied to assist in finding the root cause of the menace and to determine what cause of action to take to mitigate it's effects on the people.



He assured of the directorate's resolve to team up with other relevant institutions to alleviate the plight of the residents.