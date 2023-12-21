Avance Media announces 2023 Most Influential African Women list

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: Ifeanyi, Contributor

Avance Media, a pan-African Public Relations and Rating firm, has announced the release of its fifth annual edition of the 100 Most Influential African Women list for 2023 honouring Africa’s foremost women leaders from 31 countries.



Chosen for their exceptional contributions to various sectors on the continent, the 2023 publication features 20 business leaders, 24 diplomats, 6 climate change leaders, 21 leaders in CSO & Philanthropy and other notable categories such as governance, media, sports and entertainment.



The Founder of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, emphasised that the compilation aims to spotlight women spearheading impactful initiatives across Africa, serving as inspiring role models for the next generation.



He underscored their selection as a tribute to their extraordinary accomplishments, positioning them as exemplary trailblazers among Africa's female leaders.



Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished African Woman.



The 2023 list features female presidents and vice presidents, H.E Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), H.E Mariam Chabi Talata (Benin), H.E Mutale Nalumango (Zambia) and H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (South Sudan)

The comprehensive profiles of the 2023 100 Most Influential African Women can be accessed at www.100women.avancemedia.org



Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2023 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order



