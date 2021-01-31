General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Eli Kondoh, contributor

Autocheck arrives in Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of Autocheck, Etop Ikpe

Nigerian startup Autocheck has arrived in the country with sole aim of using technology to improve Ghana’s automotive industry.



The company was officially outdoored on January 29, 2020 with a mission to create an enabling environment for the purchase, hiring and sale of cars.



Speaking to the media at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Autocheck, Etop Ikpe explained that the clients and potential clients will have easy access to the above-named services by using their app.



He enumerated a number of services which will be offered by his outfit which includes repairs and maintenance of vehicles.



"We are excited to be in Ghana and to be part of the ecosystem. The government is doing a lot of great work to support the automotive industry but there is also a need to make sure that vehicles meet a certain standard before they are bought or sold locally,” he said.



“This is where we hope to bring our expertise to create an effective and efficient marketplace for everybody.”



Yvonne Ahlie, the head of Business Operations in Ghana opined that the arrival of the company in the country signifies another milestone in the country’s drive toward digitization.



“The automotive industry in Ghana is one of the most advanced in Africa but there is still some work to be done, especially with regards to the day-to-day experience for consumers, dealers and workshops,” she noted.



Autochek aims to partner with more than 500 dealers and workshops on its platform across various cities in Ghana by the end of 2022.