Audit your blockheaded agents and not EC results - Lord Hamah to NDC

Lord Hammah is a former propaganda secretary of the NDC

A former propaganda secretary and member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Lord Hamah, says the party’s polling station agents left the polling stations to jubilate when it was announced that the party was leading in the Parliamentary election.



He believes that there is no vanguard organization in the NDC and that spelt doom for the political party in the just-ended election.



Lord Hamah indicated that apart from not staying through till collation was over, some polling agents of the NDC could not even spell their names; a reason why they lost.



He believes that the NDC should rather audit the character and competence of its polling agents and not the EC.



His statement said “When there is no vanguard organization, any political party is doomed. On the night of December Seventh, 2020 the masses marched in jubilation when they were told they have secured parliamentary victory in their individual constituency. They abandoned their polling stations. In an unneeded jubilation of no constructive essence. The NPP activists stayed. Whatever happened I don’t know. But let me tell you, many of the NDC agents could not spell their own names. They allowed recounting. The NDC has no case. It should audit the character and competence of its polling agents and not the EC”.

