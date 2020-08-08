Regional News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: ghana/otecfmghana.com/agya sam

Atwima Kyekyewere Chief builds police station for his Community

Atwima Kyekyewere Chief builds police station for his Community

The Chief of Atwima Kyekyewere in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region, Nana Appiagyei Dankah has voluntarily built a modern police station for the Community to complement efforts of the government at fighting crime and protecting of lives and property.



A magnificent storey building to house the Police which is valued at GHC400, 000 have a Conference Hall, three cells, a store, four offices, ammunition room and a 2-room apartment attached to serve as the residence for the senior police officer.



Speaking at the official opening amidst fanfare, Nana Appiagyei Dankah observed that, he had seen it being the responsibility of every citizen to help government of the day to deliver in protecting the people's lives and properties adding that security was important to the citizenry, and pleaded with Ghanaians and corporate organisations to support security agencies to enable them also provide total protection.



Nana Appiagyei Dankah the sole financier of the project, disclosed it was to register the presence of the Police in the area to beef up security to protect lives and property of his subjects following the rising cases of robbery attacks in the community.





He said security was of utmost importance to residents, which is why residents decided to take up the police station project two years ago.



Nana Dankah, enstooled two years ago, pointed out that he has lined up other development projects for the town stating he would not always depend on the government before carrying out any project.



His fears, according to him, was not to allow the building to lie waste. “I, therefore, appeal to the Inspector General of Police and other stakeholders, as a matter of urgency, to commission the project for the Police to assume duty", he said.



Nana, however, called on Kyekyewere indigenes both at home and in the diaspora to contribute to the accelerated development of the community.



The Chief also called on the government to come to the aid of the community by speeding up the tarring of the road in the town linking other neighbouring communities which seemed to be abandoned by the contractor for the past two years.



"We find ourselves in awkward situation during rainy and dry season", he lamented.



In a related development, Nana Appiagyei Dankah has completed the construction of a new Chief's Palace to serve the traditional council and the community.



Built at the cost of GHC500,000 the magnificent facility was also put up in memory of the past traditional leaders of the community according to Nana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.