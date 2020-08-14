Politics of Friday, 14 August 2020

Attempts to manipulate figures an indictment on EC - NDC

play videoThe NDC believe the EC are making efforts for the NPP to win the elections

The National Democratic Congress, the largest opposition party, has said the Election Commission is deliberately trying to manipulate the numbers of the just-ended voters registration to favour their opponents the New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 elections.



According to the NDC, the EC deliberately posted false figures of registrants in the Ashanti region to hide the large number of people who registered in the region.



Addressing the Media, the NDC’s Director of Elections said, “These deliberate manipulation of figures which is being described as mistakes would not have been noticed but for the vigilance of our agents and executives across the country. The phenomenon is not only unacceptable but also very indicting on the part of the Electoral Commission.”



The NDC alleged that the EC underreported figures in their strongholds and over-bloated figures in their opponent’s strongholds.



Backing his statements with evidence gathered by the NDC against the EC’s data, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said: “In the Ashanti Region, the EC has so far reduced figures by over 40,000 following our diligence. In the Oti Region, the EC underreported the figures by 10,127 at the end of Phase 2; we drew their attention but the EC continued to publish wrong figures. At the end of Phase 4, the EC under-publish Oti figures by 14,124. So at the end of the exercise, the EC had 226,109 and the NDC had 240, 233.



The NDC further called on the EC to correct their mistakes and publish the actual figures to avert any misunderstanding leading to the General Elections.



