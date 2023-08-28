Attack on my agent 'indelible blot to the integrity of the internal elections in NPP' - Alan

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen has lamented an attack on his polling agent in the just ended Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former trade minister in his first reaction to the outcome of the August 26 conference stated that the attack on Ali Zakaria was an "indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP."



"I wish my colleague speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings, and would like to assure him and his family of my unwavering support for his wellbeing," his statement dated August 27 added.



The incident in Nalerigu became the most talked about security-related incident during the vote aside other minor skirmishes in some voting stations.



Alan, who came third in the vote, thanked God for his blessings and also his family before his teeming grassroots supporters, assuring that he was committed to marching into the November 4 contest hoping to emerge winner.



"The A4P Campaign Coordination team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week | will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for my campaign.



"I wish to reassure my teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroot level that the battle is still the Lord's, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed," the statement concluded.



FULL STATEMENT



PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. ALAN KYEREMATEN



On Saturday, 26th of August 2023, the Special Electoral College convened by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) selected my good self as one of the Presidential aspirants to contest the November 4th Presidential primaries. Congratulations to all my colleagues who participated in the selection process.



I wish to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for His grace and mercy in guiding my path this far. I would also like to express my profound appreciation to the Delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for me in this initial selection process.



My appreciation also goes to my family and the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 campaign team, including members of the Pro-Alan Groups for their dedication and commitment to my campaign agenda.



I would however like to express my deep sorrow about the brutal assault on my Polling Agent in the North East region. This is an indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP. I wish my colleague speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings, and would like to assure him and his family of my unwavering support for his wellbeing.



The A4P Campaign Coordination team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week | will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for my campaign.



I wish to reassure my teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroot level that the battle is still the Lord's, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong!



Outcome of August 26 primary:



At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

