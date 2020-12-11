General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Attack on Keta MP-elect: Angry residents besiege Police Station, demand sacking of officers

The residents are calling for the sack of the officers stationed in the community

More than 300 residents of Anlo Afiadenyigba township in the Keta Municipality have besieged the Afiadenyigba Police Station demanding the sacking of officers from the town.



The attack on the police station happened hours after the MP-Elect of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, was attacked in his house which is only a two-minute walk from the Police station.



Most of the residents who were clad in red outfits accused the police of doing nothing to rescue the MP-elect at the time of the attack at 2 am.



According to the residents and a relative to the MP-elect, when the MP-elect came to the station to seek for the intervention from the officers on duty, he was told that they [officers] have no gun to withstand the gunmen.



The residents also accused one particular officer who is popularly called Eric for knowing something about the attack on the MP-elect.



A resident, Rita Atsufui alleged to GhanaWeb that "Eric is known for associating himself with criminals in the Municipal and that he does not take cases brought against his criminal friends serious.



"...he should go, we don't want him here anymore. Eric is a thief, he's a criminal....who doesn't know him? He sleeps with small small girls here...," she alleged in the interview with GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the officers who were on duty before the MP-elect came to them for help have been driven out of the town by colleagues officers from a nearby station after several hours of a standoff with resilient residents.

