Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ato Forson retains Ajumako Enyan Essiam seat for a fourth term

Cassiel Ato Forson, Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region who also doubles as the Minority Ranking Member on Finance Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson has won the seat with a huge margin.



He polled 39,229 to beat his closest contender Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful who secured 28,669 votes.



Before the 2020 poll, Hon. Ato Forson said 2020 parliamentary will be the easiest election he will ever contest since he became a Politician, adding that his opponent Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful was very light hence he will win massively.



“I have twenty years to spend on the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency seat as a Member of Parliament before going on retirement, so I am not going to stop contesting the seat.



According to Ato Forson, the NDC party has seized the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency seat for 60 years so NPP should not attempt to wrestle it as they are bound to fail.



“The people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency retained me due to my hard work in terms of developmental projects I have brought in my Constituency and I am promising my Constituents to watch out for more developmental projects coming year.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.