Ato Forson, Armah Buah, others: What the new Minority in Parliament leadership bring to the table

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Whether it is the shock or the unbelievable reality that has suddenly been thrown at the entire country, more so the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the leadership of the party has not really allowed many to actually process this the way they would.



Almost immediately after the shocking ‘palace coup’ within the leadership of the Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the party’s new National Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, explained why there was such a major shakeup.



Effectively, Haruna Iddrisu, who has been the face of the minority in parliament since 2017, has been replaced with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader.



Also, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, who was the Minority Chief Whip, has been replaced with Kwame Governs Agbodza, who is the MP for Adaklu.



According to Asiedu Nketiah, the decision is a well-thought out, strategic one, and as has been trumpeted by his general secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party is not turning back on its decision.



“We know for instance that going into election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates and other discussions will focus on the economy.



“So, you better put your best man in the economy forward and that is what we’ve done,” Asiedu Nketiah justified the new move.



Many still wonder why now and if this is a good new move that could help the NDC’s agenda to reclaim political power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



While that mind tussle rages, GhanaWeb digs into the new names that have been named to replace the old leadership of the NDC in parliament, highlighting what their known expertise or strengths are.



What is the new leadership of Minority Leadership really bringing to the table?



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson:



As has been advanced by Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC National Chairman, already, the new Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson, is a man well-knowledgeable in matters of economy and finances.



He has a PhD in Finance from KNUST, a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Oxford, UK, a Master of Science degree in Economics also from KNUST, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from London South Bank University.



Dr Forson is also a chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana.



His professional career has been marked by influential roles in Ghana's public sector, including as Deputy Minister for Finance from April 2013 to January 2017, a member of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, a Board of Director of the Bank of Ghana, a Board Member of Ghana Cocoa Board, and Ghana’s Alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.



His expertise was also brought to light when he chaired the committee that implemented the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System Reforms (GIFMIS).



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is currently in his fourth term as MP and that speaks of how experienced he is in parliamentary procedures.



Placing him at the forefront of things might, as have been trumpeted already, just help the NDC fight its way into the hearts of Ghanaians when conversations about the 2024 elections start, pegging it as a better alternative to managing the country’s economy.



Kwame Governs Agbodza:



Although it was not exactly stated by NDC’s National Chairman, what is most known of the new Deputy Minority Leader is that he has a strong background in architecture and design.



According to his profile, he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Architecture from the University of Westminster, a Diploma in Architecture from the University of East London,a B.S.C. in Architecture from KNUST.



He is also a chartered architect from the Ghana Institute of Architects and the Royal Institute of Britidh Architects.



Kwame Governs Agbodza has been the Managing Director of South World Technical Services from 1999 till date, the C.E.O of Architect Co Partners since 2010 as well as the C.E.O of Kay and Partners since 2012 till date.



Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah:



On the choice of the MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, as the new Minority Chief Whip, Asiedu Nketiah explained that it is due to his knowledge and background in energy.



It is worth noting that he was the Minister of Energy and Petroleum under President John Evans Atta Mills.



He holds a degree in law from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Maryland, University College in the United States.



The other two: Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah have been maintained as First Deputy Chief Whip and Second Deputy Chief Whip for the Minority respectively.



