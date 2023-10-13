Ato Essien will not spend 15 years in prison - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has prophesied that former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the now-defunct Capital Bank, Ato Essien, will not serve his full 15-year prison sentence.



Ato Essien was sentenced on October 12, 2023, after failing to fully repay an amount of GH¢90 million, as per the terms of a plea bargain agreement he made with the state.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who had previously foretold the imprisonment of a former CEO, has now affirmed that his prophecy was about Ato Essien.



He wrote on Facebook, hours after the sentence was handed down: “Who remembers...the Exact prophecy I was inspired to give about this case before it even began, guess. Sad moments but the Lord, just told me this afternoon that *HE WILL COME OUT SOON...the 15 years will not STAND....PNG”.



Ato Essien's legal troubles stem from his involvement in the collapse of Capital Bank. He had pleaded guilty to 16 counts of stealing, money laundering, and conspiracy to steal. Under section 35(7) of the Courts ACT 459, a plea bargain was reached, requiring him to repay GH¢90 million to the state.



Ato Essien had made an initial payment of GH¢30 million on December 13. However, he failed to meet the remaining GH¢60 million installment deadlines in 2023.



The state had been resolute in its stance that missing any of these payment deadlines would lead to a custodial sentence.



When Ato Essien was unable to fulfill his financial obligations, the court imposed a 15-year prison sentence on October 12, 2023.











AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu interviews Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been living with kidney failure for the past 8 years:



