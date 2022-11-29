Atebubu-Amantin gears up for Bono East Regional Farmer’s Day celebration

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

All is set for the Atebubu-Amantin municipality to host this year’s Bono-East regional farmer’s day celebration in Atebubu.



This came to light at a meeting between the local planning committee led by the Municipal Coordinating Director Mr. Joseph Tang and their regional counterparts in Atebubu.



Addressing the meeting, the Regional Coordinating Director Mr. George Padmore Mensah who led the regional team said it was important to harmonize the activities of the two committees since the regional and municipal celebrations of the event will be held jointly adding that a group of Indian investors with interest in agriculture will be expected to grace the occasion.



He expressed his satisfaction with the level of work done by the local committee so far and presented some banners to them to aid in publicity for the event.



Members shared notes on invitations, protocol, exhibitions, publicity, awards, security and hospitality among others and later visited the Anglican Primary School Park, the venue earmarked for the event.



This year’s celebration-themed "Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition" is slated for Friday, December 2, 2022.



The regional-level celebrations last took place in 2016.