At least there’s one Addo who can perform – Lawyer Edudzi mocks Akufo-Addo over Black Stars win

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he says are his shortcomings as a leader, and on the other hand, lauded Ghanaian Coach Otto Addo following the Black Stars’ victory against South Korea in the World Cup.



The legal and communication team member of the NDC was praising the Black Stars Coach, for leading the team for their outstanding performance against South Korea in Group H of the World Cup, when he made a hilarious jab at the country's president, who also goes by the name Addo, over his seeming inability to deliver as president.



“Now you know that yesterday, Blacks stars has also brought a great favour to Ghanaians, at least, now we have seen that, there is one Addo who can perform, so this Addo we beg him,” he said while speaking in an Okay FM interview.



Speaking on the ‘Adea Kye Bia’ show monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer stated that, Ghanaians are suffering as a result of the inefficiency and poor governance of the Akufo-Addo led administration.



“Look, it is not about propaganda, it is about the numbers, go and take the budget and I challenge any NPP communicator, whoever you are, come, tomorrow myself and the person we will come and sit in the studio of Okay FM, we will pick the budget, item by item, and by the time we are done, it will be clear that this government has been completely wasteful, completely reckless, completely incompetent and has as a result brought untold hardship,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ghana is now on the brink of a knockout stage berth in the World Cup, as they sit second in Group H with 3 points.



They will need to beat Uruguay in their final group game, or at least pick up a point and hope South Korea fails to beat Portugal, who have already qualified.





AM/WA