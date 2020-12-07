General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

At least one person injured in a shooting incident in Awutu Senya Constituency

Voting has been suspended in the polling station where the incident occurred

Reports coming in suggest that at least one person has been injured in a shooting incident in the Awutu Senya constituency in the Central Region.



The gunman reportedly arrived in an SUV, fired the shots and sped off.



Nobody has lost their life as a result of the incident, however, it has been reported that voting has been suspended in the polling station where the incident occurred.



The police have reportedly started looking into the matter.

