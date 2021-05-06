Asuogyaman NYA honours District Assembly with clean-up exercise

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

The National Youth Authority (NYA) in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region in collaboration with the leadership of various registered youth associations has embarked on a clean-up campaign to rid the district of filth.



The team comprising of the NYA and various youth groups including the Maracon Youth Association, South Senchi Youth Committee, Concerned Youth Association, Youth Leadership Association, Amanfrom Zongo Youth Association, Asuogyaman Youth Parliament, Pentecost Youth Fellowship and Community Youth Movement amongst several others, cleaned various parts of the district capital, Atimpoku, around the main Atimpoku roundabout, the Adomi Bridge and the central business area.



The clean-up exercise held on the theme, ‘To Promote and Inculcate Volunteerism and Patriotism in the Youth,’ was used to stimulate voluntary community service amongst young people.



The exercise, according to the District Director of the NYA, Miss Luyusa Akilu Mohammed Zabado, was to say “thank you” to the local Assembly and the District Chief Executive, Samuel Kwame Agyekum for the role played in youth development.



The exercise was also used to sensitise traders around the main business center on the need to ensure proper sanitation and also to underscore the readiness of the youth to not only be at the receiving end but contribute their quota to national development by giving back to society.



“Over the years, the Asuogyaman District Assembly under the leadership of Samuel Kwame Agyekum has invested immensely in youth activity which has resulted in youth empowerment greatly in areas such as entrepreneurship, leadership, skills training and capacity building.



“One of the challenges confronting the Assembly is sanitation issues so this year we decided that under our promoting patriotism and volunteerism in young people, we decided to look at how to help the Assembly in the area of sanitation,” she said, adding that the event would be held quarterly.



The District Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer for Asuogyaman, Madam Doris Acquah Apreku who partook in the clean-up exercise, described it as a success and encouraged various communities in the district to emulate it.



“Yes, I’ll encourage it [clean-up exercise] so much because the nuisance generated is daily and we’re doing our best to clear but at the end of every week; in fact it’s just something you can’t control so we’re doing our best,” she said and called on the support of other stakeholders to execute their mandate sufficiently.



Though she commended a major stakeholder like Zoomlion Ghana Limited of supporting the Environmental Health and Sanitation department to discharge its duties, she however said the company was also constrained with low numbers which has reflected in their output.



Madam Apreku placed the responsibility of proper sanitation at the feet of “everybody” and called for support from various stakeholders to enable the department succeed.



She said, “It is everybody’s responsibility if we want to keep our district clean; you should all support us.”



The exercise was organized with the support of the Asuogyaman District Assembly, District Environmental Health and Sanitation department and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.