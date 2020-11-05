General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Association of small scale miners deny endorsing Mahama’s 2020 bid

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) says it has not declared support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Mahama.



The association in a release issued Thursday, November 5, 2020 said “we wish to distance ourselves from these publications as the recognised mother body of all Small Scale Miners across the country and deny unequivocally that we have not endorsed a candidate or donated vehicles to any of the political parties.”



This follows reports claiming, a group of small scale miners known as the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana (NCSSMAG) who in their thousands, had declared support for the opposition political party and even went on to donate some 1,200 pick-up vehicles to augment the campaign fleet of its flagbearer.



Although the GNASSM said the organisation respects the rights of individual members on political affiliations, it also advises that they do so without involving the GNASSM as an entity.



The statement indicated that, it had paid much attention to various policies made on small scale by the various political groups but still maintains to respect the decision and work with whoever is elected at the December 7 polls, to ensure continuous growth of the small scale mining sector.





