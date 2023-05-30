Association of Authors and Publishers apologises to NaCCA over controversial textbook

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers have rendered an unqualified apology to the public over the publication of a text book teaching anti-Christian content to basic school students.



According to the association, they will from now on ensure contents of all text books will be well scrutinized to avoid publishing topics that will cause problems for pupils.





The book, History of Ghana for Basic Schools, Learner’s Book 4, is reported to have listed disadvantages of religion, specifically Christianity.



The book authored by one Francis Benjamin Appiah and Henry David Appiah has sparked controversy on social media after the writers are said to have claimed religion is a major cause of conflict globally.





The authors among other disadvantages of religion said Christianity has led to increase in poverty in the country.





The National Council for Curriculum and Asses9(NaCCA) in response to the book said the version cited is not what they approved.



Reacting to the brouhaha surrounding the book, the National president Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers, Jonh Akwasi Amponsah said they have accepted all concerns raised by the public and will therefore work on it accordingly.





“We accept the criticisms in good faith, and render unqualified apology to the Ministry Education, NaCCA, the Christian Council and any Ghanaian who find the statements in the book obnoxious “



For many years, Ghanaians have had confidence in textbooks developers and have found their works useful, we as a results plead with the people of Ghana and all stakeholders to continue to have the confidence in our products and services”. He said.