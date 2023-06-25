Assin North by-election: Charles Owusu, Kwesi Pratt clash over Gyakye Quayson

General News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. and the former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu on Friday, June 23, clashed over the Assin North by-election where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be going head-to-head on Tuesday, June 27, hoping their candidates win the election.



With the NDC, the deposed Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, will be contesting the seat again on the party's ticket and with the NPP, Charles Opoku will be contesting for the party.



However, there is a criminal charge against Mr. Gyakye Quayson as the Attorney General has filed a case in court.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Charles Owusu appealed to the electorates at Assin North to vote massively for the NPP candidate and asked that they place Mr. Gyakye Quayson aside.



He made further statements to suggest that Mr. Gyakye Quayson doesn't stand a second chance in the constituency.



But Kwesi Pratt, taking his turn to comment on the by-election, condemned any person who makes statements in connection with the court case against the former Assin North MP.



According to him, anyone who comments to determine whether or not Mr. Gyakye Quayson is guilty of the charges against him risks being cited for contempt of court, something that Charles Owusu took immediate exception to as he replied Mr. Pratt that he hadn't said anything contemptuous.



"If someone is processed for court on criminal charges and you come on air to say he is guilty or not, you have breached the law. It's straightforward contempt!...You have no right whatsoever to make any suggestions about the outcome of the case," Kwesi Pratt insisted.



