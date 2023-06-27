Assin North by-election: Charles Opoku will win by landslide - NPP projection

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar has expressed optimism about the outcome of the Assin North by-election to be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will go head-to-head in the contest in hope that their candidates will be elected into Parliament.



Contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party is Charles Opoku and for the National Democratic Congress is James Gyakye Quayson who was disqualified by the Supreme Court to hold himself as Member of Parliament for the constituency.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Fatimatu Abubakar noted that her party is actively on the grounds working to ensure their candidate wins the by-election.



The Deputy Minister seized the moment to refute some claims by the National Democratic Congress regarding the NPP.



She told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the opposition party is sending a message to the electorates that the NPP wants them to vote for their candidate in order to get the numbers to legalize same-sex marriage.



"The message they are circulating around Assin North is that President Akufo-Addo's government needs the numbers in Parliament so they can pass a law to legalize same-sex marriage in Ghana" but I know "you are well enlightened and won't believe this falsehood," she told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



She, however, revealed that despite the NDC's claims against the NPP, the party is receiving positive feedback from the electorates as they have promised to give their candidate a resounding victory.