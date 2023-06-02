Assin North by-election: Apaak campaigns for Gyakye Quayson

Politics of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak is canvassing for votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Assin North by-election, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.



Parliament of Ghana through the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency.



In a release dated May 31, 2023 the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Adukwei Mensah announced June 27, 2023 for the Assin North for a by-election.



She indicated that nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday the 12th of June 2023 to Wednesday, the 14th of June, 2023 between the hours of 9:00am to 2:00pm to 5:00pm on each day.



The filing fee for the election is ten thousand Ghana cedis (GHC10,000.00) per candidate.



In a tweet on Thursday June 1, 2023 the Builsa South lawmake stated that a vote for Mr. Quayson will bring development for the people of Assin North.



“Vote James Gyakye Quayson as M.P for Assin North. Vote for justice, vote for fairness, vote for commitment, vote for loyalty, vote for integrity, vote for development! Return Hon. Quayson to the 8th Parliament, the power is yours!” Dr. Apaak stated.



Meanwhile, Mr. Jame Gyakye Quayson has officially declared his intention of contesting in the upcoming by-election slated for June 27, 2023.



In a statement dated June 1, 2023, former lawmaker in thanking the ranking and file of the NDC has declared his intention to contest in June 27, 2023 by-election announced by Ghana’s electoral body.



“Let me make it clear to everyone that the most important thing to me right now is to contest and win the bye-election which is the result of what the Supreme Court announced on 17th May, 2023. I am determined to continue serving the good people of the Assin North with all my heart, soul, body and all the resources I can muster for the benefit of my constituents.



“I have been deeply touched by the amazing support and encouragement from you in the constituency after the Supreme Court decision on 17th May, 2023. I was particularly moved by your show of love and support through the vigil organized by the youth at Assin Bereku on Sunday 28th May, 2023. The massive attendance showed the depth of the support and encouragement I am receiving. I was really touched,” Mr. Quayson stated.