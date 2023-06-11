Assin North: Nana B gave me a place to sleep, all hotels have been booked by NPP - NDC Deputy Gen. Sec.

Politics of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mustafa Gbandi has disclosed that it took the intervention of the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party for him to get an accommodation in the Assin North constituency.



According to him, all 64 hotels in the area has been booked by the New Patriotic Party making it difficult for them to find a place to lodge whilst they carry out their activities in the constituency.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that like they did in Kumawu they have announced their presence every where in the constituency.



"We are all in the constituency campaigning but the NPP has taken over everything including the hotels and even eating joints.



"When I was left stranded in the constituency, I had to fall on Nana B to give me a place to sleep because every where you go they tell you that the place has already been booked by the NPP."



He, however, noted that this will not prevent them from campaigning to secure the seat once again. They will do whatever it takes to win the seat for the National Democratic Congress.



Parliament declares Assin North seat vacant



Parliament through its Clerk has declared the Assin North Parliamentary seat vacant following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson in occupying the Assin North seat.



The Supreme Court by a unanimous decision ordered Ghana’s Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency on May 17.



The Clerk in a memo to the Electoral Commission stated: “In the exercise of the power conferred and the duty imposed on the Clerk to Parliament by section 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Act, 1996 (Act 527), I, CYRIL KWABENA OTENG NSIAH, Clerk to Parliament do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency necessitated by the Judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17 May 2023 vide Writ No. J1/11/2022 issued in respect of James Gyakye Quayson in the case of Michael Ankomah Nimfah vrs James Gyakye Quayson. The Electoral Commission of Ghana and the Attorney-General request you to take appropriate consequential action as required by law.”



