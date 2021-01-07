General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Assin North MP spotted in Parliament despite court injunction

James Gyakye Quayson was spotted in the chamber of Parliament

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson, has been spotted in the chamber of parliament ahead of the dissolution of the 7th parliament and the inauguration of the 8th parliament, our parliamentary correspondent, Komla Klutse, has reported.



A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday January 6 ruled that he cannot hold himself as the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.



This followed a legal suit against him for allegedly holding a Canadian citizenship in addition to his Ghanaian citizenship as at the time he filed his nomination to contest for the parliamentary election, a situation which violates Article 94 (2)(a) of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992.



Many thought the ruling of the court would bar the MP from showing up in parliament for the inauguration of the 8th Parliament, but private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai explained that the MP has to be served in person for the order to take effect. He added that as an MP-elect, there is a special procedure for serving him a court order, especially when he is in Parliament.



Our correspondent confirmed that indeed the MP was not served as of the time he was spotted in the chamber of Parliament.



It is however unclear whether or not he will be sworn-in.





