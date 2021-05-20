Assemblyman repairs choked sewer line in Tema Manhean

Regional News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Joshua Agudah, Assemblyman for the Dade Agbo Electoral Area in Tema Manhean, has embarked on community self-help repair works on a choked overflowing sewer line in the area.



Mr Agudah who was spotted by the Ghana News Agency supervising repair works of the sewer lines said he was funding the work from his personal business proceeds to bring some relief to residents who were enduring stench from the overflowing lines for several years without any remedy.



The GNA observed that the sewer chamber which formed part of the larger Tema sewer lines located just behind the St Peters Roman Catholic School, and adjacent the Ave Maria Nursery school had overflowed with faecal matter on the floor.



As part of national developmental efforts, the GNA-Tema Regional Office has embarked on a project dubbed, “tracking of development projects” in Districts under the jurisdiction as part of efforts to enhance accountability and deepen grassroots participation in local government.



The GNA-Tema project seeks to improve policy management and decision-making system in the districts to ensure that policy analysis processes, impact and the feedback systems necessary for effective executive decision making are adhered to.



As part of the initiative, the GNA-Tema team encountered Mr Agudah, who explained that the problem existed before he became an Assemblyman adding that the situation was appalling.



He said due to the chocked lines, the toilets could not be transported as intended into the treatment plant at Bankuman causing a lot of inconvenience and health dangers to residents.



According to him, as a temporal measure, it was channelled into a drain which then carries the excreta through the U-Compound community and into the sea.



He said initially, he bought some six inches of pipe to be laid but was advised by some experts to get the chamber flashed for easy flow into the treatment plant.



Mr Agudah said he therefore contracted the services of a waste management company from Accra to flash the chamber and therefore urged residents to cooperate with him, while he tried to solve the issue.



Mr Marseline Kwablavi, a resident of U-Compound, told the GNA that every dawn between 0200 hours and 0300 hours the choked line was opened by some unknown persons which gushed behind his window into the sea.



He said the activity apart from exposing residents to communicable diseases also deprived him of his sleep as the stench forced him to vacate his room and there was the need for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and government to find a permanent solution to the Tema central sewer system as it was outmoded and needed immediate change.