Assembly members fume over Dormaa Central MP's absence from assembly meetings

Politics of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: Robert Tachie, Contributor

Assembly members who attended the first ordinary meeting of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly expressed grave concern and worry about the continuous absence of Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dormaa Central Constituency to meetings.



The moment when various issues bothering on social development itemised on the executive committee report and the minutes of the previous meeting came up on the floor for discussion, some lamented bitterly that the MP has never attended any of the Assembly's meetings to answer questions, to put them in a better position to account to their electorates, especially matters related to Parliamentary affairs.



Nana Kwadjo Damoah Afari, Sanaahene of Dormaa Traditional Area and representative of traditional rulers to the Assembly observed that "the MP's absence has persisted for some time even after a directive was issued to serve the MP personally with a notice prior to the convening of the meeting."



"We haven't been in the assembly for very long but since I came I have looked around but not seen the MP here. Did we follow the plan," he asked.



This came to light at the first ordinary meeting and fourth session of the Dormaa Municipal Assembly held at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.



It was attended by assembly members, traditional rulers, staff of the assembly, security agencies, traders association, and heads of department.



The two main reports which were discussed at the meeting specifically focused on resourcing the urban/zonal councils with the two percent share of the district assembly's common fund allocated to them, destruction of valley/wetlands by developers, and furnishing of the assembly hall.



Others are the construction of speed ramps along the new transport terminal, assisting the ambulance service to repair the broken ambulance vehicle and status of the ejection notice to the scrap dealer located opposite the new transport terminal among others.



There were suggestions from some of the assembly members to allow the house to impress on the MP for him to personally propose a suitable date that can favour his meeting attendance.



Others were of the opinion that a letter detailing the concerns, problems of the assembly members must be sent to the MP for him to either, write to the house and respond to those issues, queries, challenges raised or report in person to answer such questions in-house.



Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the MP on several occasions have indicated his willingness to participate in meetings however national assignments prevented him from doing so.



He said the house will work and give the MP three different dates for him to make a choice or selection on a suitable one that will favour his schedule and make him attend.



The MCE entreated members to priotise peculiar challenges at the various electoral areas by putting them on paper for onward submission to the MP for him to respond or address them and gave assurance arrangements will be made for the MP to meet and interact with members one one one.



Mr. Nicholas Ntow, Presiding Member, announced to the entire house a receipt of a letter from the MP explaining he was unable to attend due to a national assignment in Geneva, Switzerland.



Mr William Nyarkoh, a government appointee to the Assembly, said it is important the entire house particularly assembly members each receive copies of the MP's letter notifying his inability to attend meetings.



He explained that even though this time the MP had sent or addressed a letter to the Presiding Member explaining his reasons or failure to attend the meeting, assembly members received no copies of the MP's letter, stating "having or receiving a letter from the MP could serve as an evidence, or a reference and help correct wrong perceptions and notion out there about the MP's commitment".