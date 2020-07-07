Regional News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Aspirant defies Akufo-Addo’s directive by staging rally in Assin South

An independent parliamentary hopeful for the Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Damtse, has defied President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives and the EI 64 on the ban on political rallies to mass up people, flouting Covid-19 protocols for social distancing and wearing of face masks.



The Assin South police say they are investigating the matter.



Speaking at the rally, organised on Saturday, July 4 at Assin Aworoso in the Central Region, the aspirant who was disqualified at the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, told the packed crowd including minors that they deserve their share of the national cake.



He said they needed a forceful individual like him to treat them better than the incumbent Member of Parliament, Rev John Ntim Fordjour.



He added that the electorates should decide between John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP for the presidential slot in the coming elections but make him their only choice to represent them in Parliament.



Some participants at the rally screamed on top of their lungs and into their faces, either in support of the aspirant or demanding to know his plans for the constituency.



This incident comes on the heels of widely condemned conduct of a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, who mingled with crowds after testing positive for Covid-19.



He has since resigned his position and pressure is being put on him to withdraw his candidature as NPP parliamentary representative for Tema West Constituency.









