Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District records 576 teenage pregnancy cases in 2022

Health News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

The increasing number of Teenage Pregnancies in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa (AOB) District in the Central Region has become alarming as the district recorded 576 cases in 2022.



The number is the highest recorded in all the districts in the Central Region.



The 2022 figure is an increase over the 537 cases recorded in 2021.



In 2020, a total of 684 Teenage Pregnancy cases were recorded in the district.



Mrs. Florence Adjei, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District Public Health Nurse addressing the Chiefs and People of Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District said, those who are responsible for the Teenage Pregnancies are Drivers and Pragya riders.



According to her, after the Drivers and riders impregnate the young girls, they refuse to take care of them and move on to other girls who also fall victim.



She noted that though Health workers in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District are doing their best to curb the Teenage Pregnancy situation, more cases keep being recorded.



Mrs. Florence Adjei, advised parents to let the education of their children be of paramount importance to them and take good care of them, adding that lack of parental care, poverty, broken home, Single parenting, and bad peer pressure are major causes of teenage pregnancy.



The Queen mother of Breman Nwomaso Nana Asantewaa IV promised to collaborate with all Queen mothers in the Breman Asikuma Traditional Area to educate the teenagers on the need to abstain from early sex which may lead to teenage Pregnancy.



She urged parents to stop asking for money from their Teenage daughters who they know very well are not working.



“How can parents especially mothers request money from their twelve-year-old daughter in class six? Where will she get the money? This attitude of some mothers must stop as they put unnecessary pressure on the children.”



Lastly, the Paramount Chief of Breman Asikuma Traditional Area who doubles as the Central Regional House of Chiefs President, Odefour Amoakwa Boadu VIII expressed displeasure over the teenage pregnancy situation and encouraged Queen Mothers in the Traditional Area to educate the masses on Teenage Pregnancy in order to reduce it.



He also advised the Youth to stay away from Aphrodisiacs that boost their sexual drives as they may cause health complications.



Odefour Amoakwa Boadu VIII made this pronouncement during the celebration of Akwesidae at Breman Asikuma.