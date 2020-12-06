Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Asiedu Walker woos Volta electorate days to December polls

Mr. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker

Mr. Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker, the only Independent Candidate in the 2020 elections, has wooed the electorate in the Volta Region to vote for him.



He said his policies and plans were aimed at developing the nation as well as ensuring sectors met international standards.



Mr. Walker who spoke to the media in Hohoe as part of his campaign tour to the Volta Region said he would not only develop the nation but ensure that families are provided the needed help to improve their living standards.



He said his decision to contest was based on suggestions by friends to contest and help change some narratives. "We are here to change the country and I mean it."



Mr. Walker said there was the need for Ghanaians to hold majority shares of the nation's telecommunications.



"Any country that does not have absolute control over its own airwaves and telecoms were at risk."



He said he was part of the proposed expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway adding that "I have the records and the documents to show for it."



The Candidate noted that although the newly constructed motorway interchange did not reflect the proposed one, it had at least solved a problem.



Mr. Walker said there was a need to change the narrative of awarding contracts to party elders, gurus, and loyalists.



"If you are seeking a job, they ask you which party you belong to. This must stop."



He said the old order must change since they had finished their era.



Mr. Walker said University education had not been effective to ensure students performed better adding that he would raise standards of the country's universities to meet international standards if elected.



He said his flagship policy if he wins power was regionalization, where resources in each region must be exploited adequately.



Mr. Walker said he would revive and expand the Public Works Department (PWD) and State Transport Corporation (STC).



He said the STC and PWD yards would be used as training centres for various artisans on a yearly basis which would enable them to get a job in any region without political affiliation.



The artisans would now become "maintenance brigades" to ensure maintenance culture in the country and engineers and architects would redesign most school structures with state of the art facilities and sports facilities to unearth young talents.



The Candidate said he would equip the Parks and Gardens Department to enable tree planting and beautification of streets.



He said he would institute a two-week relief for workers instead of monthly salary payments to enable them to care for needs that may arise.

He noted that he would extend the retirement age with the introduction of a five-year contract after which a retiree decides whether to continue their services or not.

