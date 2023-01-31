Asiedu Nketiah was terrible as General Secretary – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho has tagged Asied Nketiah as a terrible leader who is now worse off as there are no leaders to manage him now.



He described the current National Chairman of the NDC as always having been a bad leader and is now displaying his true nature.





“Asiedu Nketia was a terrible General Secretary but we were able to manage him. His time as General Secretary was peaceful because there were level headed chairmen who always steered affairs of the party to sobriety. But now we have a party leader who has fed his ego,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



According to Koku Anyidoho, Asiedu Nketiah thinks he is bigger than the party and thinks he can do everything per his will without anyone questioning him.



Although the politician says he formed his own opinion about Asiedu Nketiah, he never undermined him and insists “I will never want to work with Asiedu Nketia ever again.”



The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has once again justified the party’s decision to reshuffle the Minority leadership in Parliament.



The former General Secretary of the NDC at a Press Conference in the United Kingdom said the changes became necessary because the Minority leadership was not working well together.



He also claimed that the minority leadership had challenges cooperating with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The NDC last week reshuffled its leadership in Parliament replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.



But several NDC MPs have described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.



Over 70 MPs subsequently signed a petition to reject the decision of the party.