Asiedu Nketiah’s win spells doom for NDC in 2024 - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute and former deputy general secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says Asiedu Nketiah’s win spells doom for the party in the 2024 elections.



Prior to the elections, Samuel Koku Anyidoho said Johnson Asiedu Nketiah did not have what it takes to be the chairman of the party and that it was impossible for Aseidu Nketia to lead the NDC as party chairman.



“I have openly declared that Aseidu Nketia will not win the Chairmanship position of the NDC. He doesn’t have what it takes to lead the NDC as National Chairman of the NDC.



"This is a person who has undermined all persons who have held the Chairmanship position of the party. Asiedu Nketiah has ego and can’t accept that Ofosu Amponsah was chairman of the party,” Koku said.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, however, won the party’s Chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.



Asiedu Nketia garnered 5574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2892 votes.



Samuel Yaw Adusei and Nii Armah Ashietey had 52 and 38 votes respectively.



Reacting to Aseidu Nketia’s win on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Samuel Koku Anyidoho said Aseidu Nketia’s victory will affect the NDC’s quest for power in 2024.



Samuel Koku Anyidoho says he is optimistic the win will affect the NDC’s chances in the 2024 elections.



“Aseidu Nketia is chairman today and I believe it will be a big challenge for the NDC in 2024, I will not change my position. Last week we heard him say that he led the NDC to court during the election petition with no figures.



"So if he is dragged to court for lying, will that be my fault? There is no way Aseidu Nketia can unite the NDC,” Koku Anyidoho told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.