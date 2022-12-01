Asiedu Nketiah's team wants to cause division, strife in Ghana - Ofosu-Ampofo's aide

Politics of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An aide to the current First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has called out the team of the General Secretary of the party, Asiedu Nketiah, over what he describes as their attempt to cause division and strife in Ghana.



According to Japhet Festus Gbede, it has become clear to him that the team of Asiedu Nketiah will do anything to ensure that it promotes such unproductive moves, just as he has done within the NDC.



The aide was responding to some comments made by Bismark Kpobi, an aide of General Mosquito, to the effect that the New Patriotic Party is sponsoring the campaign of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo against the General Secretary.



He called the allegations "tribalistic" and a "deliberately sponsored attack" on the campaign of the National Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo.



Japhet Gbede further stated that the allegations are only intended to foster disunity within the party.



"Comrades, I woke up this morning to see some falsehoods, allegations, and misguided statements issued by an aide to our outgoing general secretary, Mr. Jonson Asiedu Nketia, and I want to state that Bismark Kpobi's tribal statement and declaration that Chairman Ampofo will be sponsored by the NPP against our outgoing general secretary is a decisive sponsored attack on our party and National cohesion and a breach of our party's constitution.



"It is beyond the pale for a senior dweller and a former aspirant in the last constituency election to so brazenly instigate strife and disunity in our party in pursuit of their befuddled political self-interest,” he wrote in a statement.



The aide to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo also stressed that all of these moves by the camp of the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, who is seeking to also become the next National Chairman of the NDC, show how unprepared they are for the position.



He added that the role of a National Chairman is supposed to promote unity, and not deepen discord, as they have been doing.



"This further exposes his candidate for his desperation for power after repeated failed "attempts," resorting to parochial sentiments in the process.



"Mr. Bismarck Kpobi's words ring loud of extreme and mindless desperation, and such an extremely desperate team cannot and must not be entrusted with the most important job of National Chairman—a job whose core duty is that of leading, uniting, and working in the best interest of all in an ethno-religious pluralistic society as Ghana. Our party does not need this kind of highly inflammable rhetoric now or ever.



"What is even more confounding is that he branded his candidate as one who has touted himself as being on a mission to unify our party's front, but the cat has finally been let out of the bag of him, who pays lip service to unity while working hard to undermine our national and party unity,” he added.



Japhet Gbede further warned Bismark Kpobi against the advancement of such campaign strategies, adding that politics should not confer on them the license to be irresponsible and reckless when issuing statements to the public.



Read his full statement below:



Bismark Kpobi's Tribal Attack On Our National Chairman Is A Repulsive Act Of Desperation and should be condemned without fear or favor.



Comrades, I woke up this morning to see some falsehoods, allegations, and misguided statements issued by an aide to our outgoing general secretary, Mr. Jonson Asiedu Nketia, and I want to state that Bismark Kpobi's tribal statement and declaration that Chairman Ampofo will be sponsored by the NPP against our outgoing general secretary is a decisive sponsored attack on our party and National cohesion and a breach of our party's constitution.



It is beyond the pale for a senior dweller and a former aspirant in the last constituency election to so brazenly instigate strife and disunity in our party in pursuit of their befuddled political self-interest.



This further exposes his candidate for his desperation for power after repeated failed "attempts," resorting to parochial sentiments in the process.



Mr. Bismarck Kpobi's words ring loud of extreme and mindless desperation, and such an extremely desperate team cannot and must not be entrusted with the most important job of National Chairman—a job whose core duty is that of leading, uniting, and working in the best interest of all in an ethno-religious pluralistic society as Ghana. Our party does not need this kind of highly inflammable rhetoric now or ever.



What is even more confounding is that he branded his candidate as one who has touted himself as being on a mission to unify our party's front, but the cat has finally been let out of the bag of him, who pays lip service to unity while working hard to undermine our national and party unity.



Our party members and delegates know far better than what Bismark Kpobi thinks and will not walk down that slippery slope with him.



It appears that Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia and his campaign team want to cause more division and strife in our country than they have done in our party.



Our party bravely supported the development of a candidate from the Eastern Region in opposition to Asiedu Nketia's schismatic tendencies as a sign of our patriotic and democratic dedication to party and national cohesion, equity, and fairness.



That is the dedication Chairman Ofosu Ampofo brings to his ambition to serve as our national chairman, and it is what the NDC needs right now and forever.



As the chairman of our party for the past four years, his executive council was a rare and admirable reflection of ethnic and religious diversity that has made the NDC more attractive and pleasing to floating voters, and I believe this was evident in the last election held in 2020.



I am just as confident he will enthrone equity, fairness, inclusion, and unity as operating national and party policies when retained in this year’s national election, as we urge our dear delegates to do.



I want to use this very opportunity to warn my brother, Mr. Bismarck Kpobi and all the young people at the camp of Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia that, Politics does not confer on anyone the license to be irresponsible and reckless when issuing statements for public perusal.



Thank you,

Japhet Festus Gbede

An aide to H.E Alhaji Said Sinare.



AE/BOG