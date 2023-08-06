Asiedu Nketiah reveals secret behind slimness

General News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that he does not long to grow fat hence the quantity of food he consumes is well measured.



According to him, he eats is in bits in order to ensure that he does not overeat and truncate his life span.



He also stated that, in Ghana, fatness is perceived as being in a healthy state but the case is different elsewhere where people of lean stature get insurance more compared to the fat ones.



Speaking in an interview with Onua tv on the Maakye show on Thursday, August 3, 2023, the National Chairman of the NDC asserted that every human being has an amount of food to eat, and once that food diminishes, the person dies.



General Mosquito as he is referred to in the political arena believes that he has decided to consume a portion of his food in bits to avoid premature death and live longer.



“In foreign countries when you grow fat you don’t even get insurance so we are the ones who force ourselves to grow fat but elsewhere they rather want to grow lean. That’s how I am naturally I eat very well but I have a quantity that I eat.



“I eat in bits as a caution. I believe that the food God provided for us if you overeat it you die early so you have to eat it in bits to live longer,” he told the host of Onua Maakye Show, Captain Smart.



BS/KPE