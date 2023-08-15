Asiedu Nketiah attends US legislators' meeting

Politics of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is participating in a meeting of the United States Legislators in Minneapolis.



The NDC National Chairman, who left Accra on Friday, 11 August 2023, is expected back in the country on Saturday, 19 August 2023.



In his absence, “Hon Sofo Azoka will act as Chairman,” the NDC said in a statement signed by its Director of Communications Kakra Essamuah.