Asiedu Nketiah, Ofosu Ampofo eyeing 2028 NDC flagbearership – Ephson

Politics of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Pollster, Ben Ephson says the opposition National Democratic Congress’ Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and current General Secretary Asiedu Nketia are both lacing their boots to lead the NDC as flagbearer in the 2028 election.



According to him, he has picked intelligence that the NDC will want an Akan to lead the party in 2028 hence Aseidu Nketia’s move to contest Ofosu-Ampofo for the chairmanship.



“If you are chairman at least you will put in place structures towards 2028 because post-2024, you will be in charge of having conducted primaries for potential delegates. And as chairmen who have worked within the party at the highest levels, National Executive positions, they will know the way about people they have nurtured along the line to control triggers, which will ensure that people who will support them are in positions to be able to help them,” he explained on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Friday.



He continued: “If it has not happened doesn’t mean that it cannot happen. When I heard the Intel I kept it in my pocket and for Asiedu to step up means a lot. Because normally you will see Asiedu will want to stay where he is and help the candidate, likely John Mahama, or if Duffuor wins.”



Meanwhile, the General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has officially declared his candidature for the chairmanship position of the NDC.



“Yes I have the intention of picking up a form to contest the chairmanship position when nominations are opened,” the NDC scribe told Accra Fm Thursday, 13th October 2022.



According to him, he best fits the position as he’s gained vast experience as a politician to occupy the chairmanship position of the largest opposition NDC.



“I participated in the struggle against the military dictatorship in this country, after which I came to Parliament. I was there for 12 years and chaired several committees.”



“I tasted executive positions by being the Deputy Minister in charge of Agriculture. I have served as Board Chairman, among others.”



“I am confident that with my experience I will be a good leader and example to my party,” he added.