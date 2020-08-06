Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Asiedu Nketia’s cousin is a mayor in Ivory Coast - Freddie Blay alleges

In an attempt to adress the National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) allegations of voter suppression in the ongoing registration exercise, the ruling NPP has questioned the nationality of the General Secretary of the opposition party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The NDC general secretary who hails from Wenchi in the Bono Region has been accused of whipping up ethnic sentiments against the process and the ruling NPP government.



This follows his near-brawl encounter with military personnel stationed at Banda in the Bono Region over claims of voter suppression in the area after videos emerged suggesting same.



In an attempt to allay such accusations and settle the dust on the issue, the ruling NPP has said that Asiedu Nketia engaged in the act knowing his brother is a highly placed personality in the neighbouring Ivory Coast.



Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday August 4, 2020, on the back of the development, the national chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay alleged that the NDC general secretary has a brother in Ivory Coast for which reason he continues to be mischievous in his utterances.



Freddie Blay said, “In videos circulating on social media the NDC general secretary, Asiedu Nketia could be openly heard whipping up ethnic sentiments, that’s Banda where he comes from. He speaks the language of the Bunduku area where his cousin on the other side that’s Ivory Coast is the mayor of the town and therefore whipping up the sentiments and making it look like the military have come there to prevent individuals who are Ghanaians from registering…”



Asiedu Nketia was heard in the video questioning the presence of the Military at the registration centre since they had no 'business there'.



However, the Ghana Armed Forces (G.A.F) in a statement said the deployment of Military men followed a request made by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).



Though Mr Nketia has in several media interactions defended his actions and given reasons, the NPP maintains his acts were irresponsible and dangerous.









