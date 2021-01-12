General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asiedu Nketia reveals why NDC has not disclosed figures for 2020 elections

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed why the party has failed to mention the number of votes it obtained in the 2020 Presidential elections.



The NDC has rejected the number of votes ascribed to its candidate John Dramani Mahama by the Electoral Commission, accusing the election organization body of ballot stuffing and rigging.



As announced by the chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa on December 9, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who won the election garnered 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366%.



John Dramani Mahama has subsequently filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the figures produced by the EC.



However, in all his press conferences, Mahama did not disclose what he believes to be the number of votes he polled in the election.



Speaking during an interview with Accra FM, Asiedu Nketia said that the party collated results from the polling station and hence has a figure but will not announce it now.



He said that if it becomes necessary for the party to make known their figure during the hearing of the election petition, it wouldn’t hesitate to do so.



“In this country, political parties don’t declare election result, it’s the EC. The EC has declared the result and we have issues with it and we are challenging it. We are challenging that on the basis of the EC’s own declaration, there are errors in it. So, if we get to a point where we have to give figures we will. So have patience and we’ll approve it in court. How do you expect us to reveal our tactics”, he said.



Asiedu Nketia added that the NDC’s auditing revealed that the figures announced by the EC does not correspond with the figures on the pink sheets it received from all the polling stations.



“The audit we did was a private auditing. That’s why we called that there should be an auditing of the results. We have done our auditing and have the bases that the EC’s figures are wrong. We agree with the figures at the polling station but base on what was recorded at the polling station, we’ve realized that the national figures are wrong. So, the two figures they gave is what we wanted to audit.”



